Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,214 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Invitae worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 114,874 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Invitae by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $946.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

