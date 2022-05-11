Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,758 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of PTC Therapeutics worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

