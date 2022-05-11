Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,621 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Urban Outfitters worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

