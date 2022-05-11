Northern Trust Corp Sells 97,636 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.