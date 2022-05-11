Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of ODP worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

