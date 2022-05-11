Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Kodiak Sciences worth $27,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

