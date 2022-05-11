nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

