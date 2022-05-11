Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

OAS opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 33.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

