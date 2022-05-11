Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 216.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.37.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 2.95 on Wednesday. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 2.82 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

