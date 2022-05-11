Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

OGN opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

