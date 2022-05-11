Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.