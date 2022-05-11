PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,256 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,911,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $32.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

