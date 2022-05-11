Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.