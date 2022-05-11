PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,250 shares of company stock worth $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of PFSI opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

