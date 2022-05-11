Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,861 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

