ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,869 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.