ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,666 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

