ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,812 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CMP stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

