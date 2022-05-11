ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

VRTS opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.37 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

