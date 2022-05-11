ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,596 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

