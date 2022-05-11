ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

