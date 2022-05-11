ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

