ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

