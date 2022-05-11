ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 110,759 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE EBS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

