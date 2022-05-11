ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fisker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 436,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 89,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $20,165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

