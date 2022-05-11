ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

