ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRGO opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

