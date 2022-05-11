ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

