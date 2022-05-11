ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Thor Industries by 55.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.91.

NYSE THO opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $138.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

