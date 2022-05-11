ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,463 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NMRK opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

