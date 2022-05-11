ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,155 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $188,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

