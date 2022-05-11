ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,453 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 111.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

