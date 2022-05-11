ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,555 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

