ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 452 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.49 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.