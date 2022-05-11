ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,927,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

