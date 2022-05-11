ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

