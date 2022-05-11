ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 77,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 33.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

OAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

