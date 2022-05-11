ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

