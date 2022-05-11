ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,786,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 763.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 151,682 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

CPE stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

