ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

