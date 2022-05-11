ProShare Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

