ProShare Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on B. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.