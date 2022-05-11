ProShare Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after buying an additional 841,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,415,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

