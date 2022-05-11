ProShare Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

