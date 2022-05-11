ProShare Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OCDX opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,666.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.