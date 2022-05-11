ProShare Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

