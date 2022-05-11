ProShare Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

