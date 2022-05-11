ProShare Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,624,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 632.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

