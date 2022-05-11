ProShare Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NYSE:CCS opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

