ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 389,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

